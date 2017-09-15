Why the Porsche Macan GTS is worth $100,000

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

2017-09-14

Aside from such factors as durability and aesthetics, cost is another major factor that people consider when purchasing a vehicle. Value for money is held in high esteem on the job market. That is why the Porsche Macan GTS is a sports car in the body of a CUV.

Sales Consultant for Porsche Centre Accra, Jones Agyei, has disclosed that the Macan GTS is a cost-effective, sleek and environmentally friendly vehicle worth its price.

“There is a principle called the Porsche Intelligence Performance. Porsche Intelligence Performance is about reducing the weight of their cars. So with each model that is released, the weight is reduced. And if the weight is reduced, then it is going to have a positive impact on consumption of fuel. Once the weight is reduced, then it means the fuel consumption is also going to reduce. And if the fuel consumption reduces, then carbon emission is also going to reduce”, he explained.

He also made mention of the fact that Porsche is very conscious of its carbon footprint. Thus, the Macan GTS can boast of minimal carbon emission.

The price for the Macan GTS starts at $100,000. It also has a two-year warranty, which can be increased to 3 or 4 years.