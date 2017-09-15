We won’t accept excuses – Nurses tell government

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Members of the Coalition of Unemployed Registered community Nurses have warned that they will not accept any excuses from the Health Ministry to shift their clearance and postings further after giving the authorities enough time to rectify alleged errors.

The one hundred and eight (108) bonded Registered Diploma Community Nurses were neglected and omitted in this year’s national postings by the Ministry of Health on the July 7, 2017.

A press release signed by the leadership of the Coalition, reminded the Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu and the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana and all other stakeholders that they have not received any update or information on when members are going to join colleagues who were posted over 3 months ago.

“We are forced to use this medium because we are getting tired of the word of assurance and life at home as professionally trained Registered Community Health Nurses is becoming very difficult and unbearable for us day in and out,” the release said.

The nurses claim they have made series of follow ups and calls since July 7, to find out when postings are going to be released, but all they are told is “it’s an error and we are working on it”.

”We wish therefore to put on record that we shall not accept any excuse from the Health Ministry to shift our clearance and postings further since it is no fault of ours. And we see this act to be purely an act of negligence,” the group stated.

According to them, the good people of Ghana who need their services are perishing in the various health facilities and communities, adding that, they are tired of staying home.

The Nurses are, therefore, demanding clearance and postings from the Health Ministry and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana to join their colleagues or would be forced to speak the language that the ministry and government understand.