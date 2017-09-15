Wassa illegal miners to demonstrate against ban on mining

The miners have also planned to hold a demonstration to protest the six months ban placed on mining <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505510546_403_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some illegal miners popularly called galamseyers at Wassa Mpohor in the Western region have threatened to prevent government workers from going about their duties should government fail to lift the ban on mining.

They told Rainbow Radio that the mining activity is their only source of living hence the need for government to lift the ban. It is reported that the miners have prevented a clinic in the area from operating and are planning to do same at other government facilities.

The six-month ban was imposed by the government as part of the desperate attempt to fight illegal mining which had desecrated the country’s environment.

On assuming office, the Nana Akufo-Addo government rolled out a plan to fight galamsey which has culminated into the anti-galamsey task-force. As part of the plan, the government gave a three months ultimatum for all small scale mining activities to cease.

