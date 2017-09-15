Two head teachers sacked for charging illegal fees under free SHS

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-15

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505468456_927_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two head teachers have been relieved of their post and six others interdicted pending investigations by the Ghana Education Service (GES). The affected head teachers allegedly charged illegal fees under the free SHS policy.

A statement from GES signed by the Director General,l Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said “After our deliberations with them, we realized that they had infractions against the implementation guidelines [for the free SHS] that had been given to them.’’

He added some of the invited teachers have provided evidence that “we need to check and cross check.’’

He revealed, Mr. Blasu Wisdom, headmaster of Pentecost SHS in Koforidua, , is one of the head teachers relieved of his post for charging illegal fees and he will also be reposted to teach in a classroom.

The assistant headmaster of Duffor SHS, Rev. S P Elewokor, was also relieved of his post and is to be reposted to teach in a classroom. According to him, for failing to supervise his subordinate, the head teacher of Duffor SHS, Mr. SCK Agbakey, will be reprimanded.

The headmaster of La Presbyterian School in Osu, Samuel Salamat, has also been interdicted for asking students to pay for their desk or risk standing in class.