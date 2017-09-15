Thriving in a male dominated industry – Felicity rises above the challenge

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Felicity Brempomaa is a 785 C haul truck operator at Newmont Ghana’s Akyem mine.

She is one of several women who have braved the odds to work in an industry predominantly male dominated.

Her job entails safely operating heavy haul trucks to transport ore from the mining pits to the crusher for processing. For Felicity, being a truck driver at the mine is a dream fulfilled.

She is a beneficiary of the Akyem Mine’s “Learnership” programme. Under the “Learnership” programme, opportunities are provided for local community members to acquire experiences in mine processing and operations. With the help of community leaders, selected locals are taken through a six month training to experience the mine’s operations and other processes in the value chain.

Prior to joining the programme, Felicity was a caterer with the sole responsibility of fending for her son and other family members. Over time, she felt the need to pursue her dream of becoming a haul truck driver and inadvertently increase her source of income, so she resigned from the catering job.

Coincidentally, the Akyem Mine had started training selected community members as haul truck drivers but she missed the opportunity and could not be selected. Unperturbed, Felicity decided to acquire the training from her own savings.

“The presence of Newmont in our community represents hope, so I was determined to work hard to improve my life”, she said. Unfortunately, she wasn’t successful in her attempt due to what she refers to as “numerous challenges,” and remained jobless for three years.

In November 2015, Felicity finally got her opportunity as she was selected for the first Newmont “Learnership” programme for prospective 785C haul truck operators.

“This opportunity was a big relief. The training allowance, though small, was the only source of economic support for me as a single mother and bread winner for my five siblings and parents”.

“They say determination brings success so I am determined to be successful. I want to remain in the work so that I can continue to cater for myself, my son, parents and siblings. More importantly, I want my only son to be proud of me. My dream of becoming a haul truck driver seemed impossible but with determination and hard work my dream has turned to reality,” an elated Felicity said.

To date, the Akyem Mine has trained about 40 local community members through the “Learnership” programme out of which eight have been employed to fill vacant positions in the mine.

Newmont Ghana attaches great importance to creating an inclusive workforce where employees can contribute, develop and work together to deliver the business strategy. The company has a Diversity and Inclusion programme which seeks to, among other things, increase the representation of women in the organization and nationals in leadership positions

Felicity Brempomaa remains hopeful that more women in the community will get same opportunities like she did to acquire employable skills and find jobs either with Newmont or other business entities that require their skills.