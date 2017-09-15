Tepa nursing principal interdicted | General News 2017-09-15

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

The embattled Principal of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery College, Victoria Amoah, has been interdicted by the Ghana Health Service, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

The letter containing the punishment statement was delivered to her Friday afternoon by an official of the Health Service.

Reports had suggested that Ms. Amoah had been transferred to the Teshie Nursing college as head. The interdiction comes months after investigations by Ultimate FM in Kumasi fingered her in an alleged malfeasance at the school.

Ms. Amoah and the accountant of the college, Richard Asamoah, according to the investigations faked invoices and receipts to milk the government institution during every admission year in excess of GH¢9million.

The alleged corrupt practices began in 2011, two years after the college was established.

Further checks revealed that at least about 50 percent of past and current students of the college did not pass through any interview panel as prescribed by the Ministry of health because admission into the college was sold at a whopping GH¢3000.

Also, a probe into her activities at the college by a seven-member delegation dispatched there by the Ministry of Health uncovered a new GH¢7million fraud.

The delegation led by Tina Mensah deputy Minister of health and Dr. Kwasi Asabre acting director Human Resource at the Ministry further retrieved a number of fake used receipts from the school which confirmed earlier reports of corruption in the college.

Meanwhile, the chief accountant at the college, Richard Asamoah, has allegedly absconded after a 150,000 electricity debt was discovered by authorities. The electricity company has subsequently cut power to the school over the huge debt.

Again, the school is said to be indebted to their fuel supplier, Star oil, to the tune of GHC39,000 causing the fuel station to stop supplying them with fuel.

This means that students whose hostels are outside campus will have to transport themselves to school for lectures even though they have already paid for the cost of transportation.

The issues have led to the postponement of the school’s reopening date for fresh students.

The accountant, Richard Asamoah, who is the only signatory to the school’s account is reportedly spending time in the United States.