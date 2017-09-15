Teachers urged to ensure success of free SHS policy implementation

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, has called on teachers and school authorities to help ensure the success of the free SHS policy by working to resolve all emerging challenges.

He said government was also working to ensure that all the underlying challenges confronting the policy are resolved and called for the support of teachers to make the policy work for all Ghanaians.

Mr Ouattara was speaking to staff of some selected schools in the Amasu and Aboabo Circuits in the Dormaa Central Municipality when welcoming new pupils to ‘My First Day At School’.

The MCE’s first visit was at the Dormaa Pampaso Roman Catholic Kindergarten and Primary School where he welcomed 13 new kindergarten one pupils to the school.

Mr Ouattara said the policy is a timely intervention to help ameliorate the burden of all parents experiencing difficulties in enrolling their wards in schools.

He expressed the commitment of government to promote the welfare of teachers due to the significant role they play in ensuring the success of government’s development agenda.

“The successful implementation of the free SHS, to a large extent, depends on you. We count on you. I can assure you that government is determined to fully support you with the construction of bungalows and better conditions of service when resources are available”, he said.

Mr Isaac Nsiah Edwards, the Dormaa Municipal Director of Education, said he will continue with the routine unannounced visits to the various schools in the circuit as part of measures to strengthen supervision and effective monitoring.

The Municipal Director of Education said any official who would be found culpable in reporting late to school would not be tolerated.

He thanked the staff for the support offered the team and making their visits successful.

Other schools visited include Amasu Presby Primary School, Amasu R/C Primary, Aboabo Number One Municipal Assembly Primary, Supong Islamic LG and Primary, Aboabo Number Two R/C Primary and Aboabo Number Four Presbyterian Primary.

The MCE and the Municipal Director of Education presented biscuits, pencils, toffees and uniforms to the pupils in the schools.