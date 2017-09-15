Take your studies seriously to attain greater heights – MCE

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

The MCE distributed biscuits, school uniforms, My First Day at School bags and assorted drinks <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505451331_116_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Agona West, said the Assembly will collaborate with churches, mosques and traditional leaders to embark on programmes to sensitise girls on the need to take their studies seriously.

The MCE said this when she welcomed 75 newly enrolled class one children in four schools she toured as part of the “My First Day at School Programme.”

Mrs Assan was accompanied by Mrs Elizabeth Hellene Essel, Agona West Municipal Director of Education, Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Kobena Mintah, Agona West Ghana Education Service Public Relation Officer and other officials of the Assembly.

The MCE distributed biscuits, school uniforms, My First Day at School bags and assorted drinks to the newly enrolled children as part of efforts to encourage them to stay in school.

Mrs Assan and her entourage visited Agona Odom ADA Basic School, Nsuasa Primary and JHS, James Nkwanta Primary and Junior High School (JHS) and Ahamadonko Primary and JHS.

She said the greatest social intervention Ghanaians had hailed was the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, which was launched on Tuesday by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the West Africa Senior High School in Accra.

The MCE assured the head teachers that the assembly would do everything within its power to address some of the major concerns, which impede quality teaching and learning.

At the Odom Basic School, the MCE promised to provide a three classroom- block to replace the wooden workshop being used as classrooms for JHS 1- 3 students.

At Agona Nsuansa, Mr Ofosu- Baah, the Head-teacher of the School, appealed to the MCE to help trace the contractor who built a six-classroom block for the school seven years ago without doors and other fittings.

He urged the Government and non-governmental organisations to provide the school with a borehole and teachers’ quarters to halt the commuting from Agona Swedru, Agona Nyakrom, and Breman Asikuma among other towns by the teachers to the school.

Mrs Essel, the Municipal Director of Education, called on teachers and heads of SHSs to desist from acts that would derail the Free SHS Policy, which had removed the burden on parents to pay school fees.