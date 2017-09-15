Stanbic Bank staff root for Free SHS

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-15

The staff in school uniforms <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505506754_24_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some Staff of Stanbic Bank have, as part of efforts to laud government’s newly introduced Free SHS policy, adopted a “school uniform” dress up initiative.

In a post on the Facebook page of Deputy Executive Secretary of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Madam Afia Akoto, captured a few pictures of some staff of the bank in their versions of the “konkonte” and “nkatekwan”(yellow and brown) school uniform.

The staff seemed to be going about their routine business and attending to customers in their “school uniforms” rather than the usual banking attire.

The post read “Stanbic Bank in solidarity with the Free SHS Programme. Way to go. Ghana first. Now I want to also Bank with you”.

The flagship program of the NPP government- the Free SHS policy- began in September with the first batch of SHS entrants. The program has been lauded by many, particularly parents who have indicated that the initiative will help take the financial burden off their shoulders.

The program was officially launched by President Akufo-Addo at the West African Senior High School (WASS) on Tuesday, September 12.

Though some members of the public, particularly minority members have criticized and questioned the sustainability of the policy, many others have dubbed it “a miracle” and lauded government for fulfilling its promise to Ghanaians.