Our culture is our soul – Dr. Dlamini Zuma

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-15

Former AU Commission chair Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has challenged Africans to reclaim the indigenous African culture which colonization made it look inferior to Africans.

According to her, culture is dynamic therefore Africans must grow with theirs and preserve the indigenous systems.

“Our culture is our soul, if we do not have a soul we cannot succeed” she cautioned.

Delivering the 2017 BlackGold lecture series on the theme “The key role of good governance towards Africa’s renaissance”, the former chairperson of the continent said Africans need the right mindset and believe in their progressive culture while discarding elements that are not important.

“To build Africa, there must be the right mindset, purposeful institutions and leadership at all levels that seeks to the interest of the people and the continent” she stated.

She reiterated that a number of things have gone wrong in Africa. She cited the paradox of rich continent and poor Africans, poverty and under development, conflicts in some parts of Africa that have claimed innocent lives, new challenges like terrorism and climate change.

“We must never for a moment think that it is a natural condition for Africa” she advised.

The African Lifetime Achievement Award receiver said Africa must adopt a mindset that will not be defined by the dark past imposed on the continent.

“We need to instill in ourselves and future generations the right mindset that will make them understand that talents is spread evenly across the world and across our young people” she stressed.