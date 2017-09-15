NSA seeks approval to recruit 100 coaches

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has made a formal request to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to enable it hire over 100 coaches for the various national teams across different sporting disciplines in the country.

The NSA Director General, Robert Sarfo Mensah, told the Graphic Sports in Accra that the move was aimed at employing coaches who would be tasked to unearth talents and develop sports in the country.

Mr Mensah noted that the NSA decided to write to the finance ministry since the authority was short of about 250 staff, including national team coaches for the various disciplines.

The NSA boss said his outfit was still lobbying for clearance but was yet to hear from the finance ministry.

“As you know, we are supposed to have coaches for the all the different national teams who would be tasked to help unearth talents as well as develop the sport.

“So we decided to write to the Ministry of Finance to hire coaches for our national sides because as it stands now, we are short of over 250 staff and we hope it work as planned,” he said.

Many of the sporting disciplines have suffered neglect by the government’s lack of financial support for the development of the sports, remuneration for their technical handlers and allowances for athletes.

Many athletes and coaches in the process fail to offer their best at competitions or participate in championships for the passion and love for the sport.

Athletes over the years have complained about winning bonuses and per diems for competing for the nation at international championships.