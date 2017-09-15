NPP Chairman, Bole DCE fight over position

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2017

The infighting within New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Northern Region, appears to have moved into a second gear as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area and her party chairman nearly engaged in fisticuffs.

A confrontation between the DCE for Bole, Madam Alele Veronica Heming and the 1st Vice Chairman of NPP Mr Abudu Orlando at the DCE’s office nearly marred a meeting between her and other party executives to discuss some issues about the school feeding programme.

According to Mr Orlando, in every constituency, executives are assigned schools before any other person but that is not the situation in the Bole District.

He said the executives went to the DCE to ask where they have been placed for the school feeding programme but the DCE said their forms came late and so they will only be placed in October.

Mr Orlando said he later expressed interest in being the Health Insurance Manager for Bole District and the DCE told him categorically it was not possible which was said to have sparked the controversy in the presence of other executives.

Tempers flared and in the process one Mr Dramani who is a driver at the Bole District Assembly slapped the Nasara coordinator of NPP, Madam Joana.

The DCE when reached admitted some constituency executives visited her for a discussion on the school feeding programme including Mr Sulemana Zakaria, the 1st Vice- Chairman Mr Abudu Orlando, the Secretary Wakawakawura Iddrisu Abudulai Nungbasi, the Women Organizer, Madam Mary Amoro and the Nasara Coordinator Madam Joan.

According to her, the executives came to enquire about when they will get their share of the school feeding programme but she told them that she has been assured of another 30% slot of the school feeding program which will come in October.

While they were about to leave, she disclosed that Mr Olando requested he be recommend for the position of NHIS Coordinator of Bole District and the DCE told him that position was actually reserved for the party secretary who is Wakawakawura.

The Constituency Secretary however claimed he was not interested but Madam Alele Veronica Heming said even if so his Deputy Mr Mohammed Shiraz and Mr Vasco Dinonaa who is the Research Officer of the NPP for Bole- Bamboi constituency have expressed interest and she has already recommended them so she will not be able to recommend another person which sparked the trouble.