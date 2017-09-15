No presidential hopeful behind the organization of Accra walk – NDC

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2017

Below is the press release signed by the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, V.S Quarshie-Adonoo.

Press Release: There is no presidential hopeful behind the organization of the Greater Accra Regional NDC walk.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Secretariat has noted with utter dismay news reports attributed to some officials of our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Greater Accra Region claiming the planned Greater Accra Regional Walk scheduled for 21st September, 2017 is being organized under the influence of a supposed presidential hopeful of our party.

This unsubstantiated claims and accusations coming from party members is highly dangerous and cannot be allowed to continue.

It is very shocking and disheartening for people who claimed to have loved the party to be on the binge of inciting the masses against party leadership knowing very well that the party is undergoing restructuring and reorganization.

For the records, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretariat wishes to state unequivocally that there is no presidential hopeful of our great party, NDC is behind the organization of the Greater Accra Regional Walk and the hate agenda by people we call the “enemies within” should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

As an opposition party working hard for political power in 2020, there is an urgent need for leadership to come out with innovative strategies geared towards grassroots mobilization and the planned walk is one of such strategies designed to touch base with party members within the Greater Accra Region.

By this release, we want to inform the teeming masses of the NDC and the general public that our planned regional walk on the theme “Mobilization of the grassroots; a shared responsibility” is coming on as planned and all party members in the Greater Accra Region and beyond are invited to come out in their numbers to support this worthy cause.

Long Live the NDC!! Long live our homeland Ghana!!

…..Signed…….

V.S Quarshie-Adonoo

(NDC GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL SECRETARY)

