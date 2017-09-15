No one will allow Mahama to hijack NDC for the second time – Former NDC MP

Former President John Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505446861_851_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Presidential hopeful and former MP for La-Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over the recent peace walk organized in Tamale.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former legislator posited that, the peace walk was not sanctioned by the structures of the party however; he was castigated by his own party supporters who are associated with the former president.

The parallel groups formed by the NDC caused our defeat in 2016 and for the party to win 2020 as proposed, then the structures of the party should be respected. The man who is seeking to defeat Nana Addo in 2020 should he be given the nod, described the organizers of Mahama’s peace walk as Ngo that is not recognized by the party.

‘’Have we sold our party franchise to a unity walk? There is nothing wrong if we organize a peace walk but have we sold our franchise to the NGO? We are to heal the party but in doing so, we msust make sure we use the party structures.

He was emphatic that some individuals in the party will not allow the NDC to be hijacked for the second time. ‘’We need to respect the chairman of the party.

We cannot just be there and see people organize a unity walk and call every NDC member to join. There is nothing wrong if they are organizing it for the NDC,’’ but they need to respect the party structures.’’ He quizzed, ‘’were you in collaboration with the regional executives?

If you were in collaboration with the executives, no problem but we will not entertain the situation where people want to hijack the party; some of us will talk because we won’t allow the party to be hijacked for the second time again.’’

قالب وردپرس

Comments