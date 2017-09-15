NGO responds to health need of Mangyea residents

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Colourful Steps Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has organised a health screening exercise for the people of Mangyea, a farming community in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

The Mangyea community lacks several basic amenities and its people are distressed as a result. Education, one fundamental factor in enhancing the quality of human life and ensuring socio-economic progress is lacking in this community.

Pupils have had to abandon classes because their parents cannot afford to pay as low as GHC1.00 as tuition fee.

A health facility to attend to health needs of the residents is also lacking, hence the decision by Colourful steps foundation to organise a health screening exercise.

Matilda Boateng, the Executive Director of the NGO said they visited the community because they had learnt that there is no proper health facility.

‘We came here to listen to the plight of the people here at Jomoro and we noticed their concerns was within our broader vision. It fits in our vision of offering a helping hand to deprived communities of Ghana.’

Colourful Steps Foundation mobilised some health experts to the community to carry out a health screening exercise for its inhabitants.

One of the health personnel said after they screened 18 kids, they realised that some have malaria, abdominal pains as well as skin infections. Drugs were however distributed to the kids.

The foundation promised to visit the community again to provide potable water and other social amenities.