NDC will lose 2020 elections – Rawlings

President Akufo-Addo and Former President Jerry John Rawlings <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505494690_713_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be defeated by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020?” Mr Rawlings asked when the CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray called on him on Friday, 15 September.

Asked by Bola Ray if he thought it was impossible for the NDC to unseat the NPP in 2020, Mr Rawlings answered: “NPP? After only four years? No!”

In Mr Rawlings’ estimation, if the NPP does “well enough”, it will retain power in 2020, adding that “so far it doesn’t look too bad.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments