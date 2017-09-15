Navy Memorial Day held at Sekondi

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

Reverend Colonel John K. Otoo, Former Director of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Navy, has called on the citizenry to do more for the country so as to leave a meaningful legacy for generations yet unborn.

“This world has been built on the sacrifices of others…they decided to toil for their nations”, he said.

Reverend Colonel Otoo was speaking at the Ghana Navy Memorial Day anniversary parade held to recognise the role of fallen comrades and show appreciation to their families.

He said the time has come for Ghanaians to “own Ghana and work at building a better future where the younger generation would be proud”.

The September 14 memorial had been instituted to remember four members of the Economic Community of the West Africa Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) who were part of the West African peacekeeping force to intervene in the 1990 Liberian civil war.

According to an account, a Ghanaian delegation visited the troops in Liberia from Freetown by the Ghana Navy Ship YoGaGa.

It said the ship delayed it’s return trip to Freetown en route to Ghana in order to evacuate casualties from the battlefield to the 36 military hospital in Sierra Leone.

It said that just as the casualties were being brought on board the ship, there were shelling by suspected Johnson’s supporters who were grieved at the delegation meeting President Doe instead of Johnson.

The first shelling landed at the ECOMOG headquarters and within some seconds, the next Shell landed on the Ghana Navy ship killing three crew members on the spot whilst the fourth died en route to Freetown.

Rear Admiral Kofi Faidoo, Chief of the Naval Staff, said the day was therefore to remember their selfless service, achievement, courage and dedication and to express gratitude for their sacrifices.

He said the fallen comrades were like any individual who decided to give themselves to the service of humanity adding “they rose to Ghana’s call to National Service and in the cause of humanity”.

“They have followed the footsteps of generations of Ghanaians who have laid their lives for a greater cause”.

He said the service in memory of their sacrifices presented medals, wrote their names monuments and named important structures after them.

Mrs. Eugenia Gifty Kusi, the Deputy Minister for the Western Region, said the country recalls with pride the selfless contributions of the forces to ensure peace both home and abroad.

She said government was working at improving the working conditions and providing the requisite tools and logistics needed for effective work.