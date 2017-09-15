National Pensioners Association commended for establishing a medical scheme

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

From September 2017, members of the Association would receive GHC300.00 annually to purchase drugs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505457026_326_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Rockson Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister, has commended the National Pensioners Association for establishing a medical scheme to cater for their health needs.

The Association in partnership with 63 government and faith-based hospitals makes yearly contributions to the facilities and has issued 25,000 Health Insurance cards to its members to access health care nationwide.

The Regional Minister, who made the commendation during the National Executive Council Meeting of the Association held in Bolgatanga, said the nation remains indebted to pensioners for their contributions to national development.

He said government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, was working feverishly through the Ministry of Finance to streamline and improve upon the welfare and condition of pensioners.

“These measures are specifically to set up pension arrangements for farmers in our major cash crop agricultural sectors; like cocoa, coffee, Sheanut, palm oil, pineapple and cashew nuts growing areas.” The Minister said.

Mr Bukari appealed to the pensioners to use their working experience to support government’s flagship programmes such as the One-Village-One Dam and One-District-One Factory.

He also reminded them on the need to exercise regularly, socialize and avoid living in isolation.

Mr Edward Ameyibor, the General Secretary of the Association, said the most important aspect of the medical scheme was that it supported members with prostate and gynecological cancers.

He said from September 2017, members of the Association would receive GHC300.00 annually to purchase drugs from designated pharmacies across the country.

Mr Ameyibor said the conference is significant because it coincides with the 25th Anniversary of the National Pensioners Association adding that it would be used as platform to deliberate on the recent SSNIT saga.

“It will also be used to review, reshape and evaluate programmes and policies to help improve upon the effective operation of the Association”.

The Conference, being held under the theme: “Mobilizing Pensioners towards a Better and Healthy Life,” attracted Pensioners from all the ten regions of Ghana.