NAGRAT calls sacking of SHS headmasters dictatorial

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-15

Angel Kabonu,Vice President of NAGRAT <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505514393_92_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has opposed government’s decision to sack headteachers of two senior high schools over infractions in the ongoing admissions under the Free SHS policy.

The heads dismissed are Wisdom Blazu of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region and Assistant head of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P Eleworkor.

The decision announced by the director general of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, further stated that a total of nine other school administrators had been interdicted for various misconduct.

They include; Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS, Florence Pra, Ahantaman SHS headmistress, Mercy Ocloo, Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman, Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng.

In a response to this development, Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu described the decision as dictatorial, arguing that the basis on which the various heads were sanctioned is incomprehensible.

Mr. Kabonu said the GES did not follow due procedure which demands involving the councils in the decision. “The various union representations of the affected headmasters were not invited into the meeting [that determine their sanctions]…and it is something we feel is very wrong.” he said.

He argued that per the rules of natural justice, the union representations of the interdicted headmasters ought to have been in the meeting that indicted them. He added that the headteachers should have also been given the opportunity to explain their actions.

“That did not happen and we are not too happy about it, we have difficulty aligning ourselves with the decisions that has been taken yesterday, Thursday, September 14, 2017. Indeed, we are not happy at all about what is happening,” he stressed.

Government, following the implementation of the Free SHS policy warned headteachers to desist from charging unapproved fees after there were reports that some monies were being extorted from parents in Schools.

Professor Amankwah said the GES received 19 complaints but 11 have been investigated.