MP for Awutu-West calls for peace and unity in Awutu Bereaku

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

He said his doors are open for ideas from all and sundry towards the development of the area <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505456391_721_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Neenyi George Andah Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya Constituency has urged the Chiefs and People of Awutu Bereaku to bury their differences and forge ahead as one people with a common destiny to develop the area.

He said it will be hard for investors and other developers to come to the area so long as there is division among the people of the area.

Mr Andah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communication, made the call whiles addressing a durbar to climax the 2017 Awubia festival of the chiefs and people of the area at Bereaku.

The festival was under the theme “Emphasizing peace and development”.

He said peace and unity plays a vital role in development, adding that, he was happy that steps had been taken to address the protracted chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The MP commended the immediate past Member of Parliament Madam Hannah Tetteh and Mr. Sampson Abbey Armah for the good work they did for the constituency, saying that, he and Mr Stephen Quaye, the current Awutu-Senya West District Chief Executive, will continue from where they left off and improve the livelihood of the people.

He said the construction of roads and improvement of the existing once, especially the Kasoa-Akoti road, the up-grading of all health facilities in the districts and the landing beach project at Senya were some of projects to be executed in their first team in office.

He said with regard to the “One District One Factory project” initiative of President Nana Akuffo-Addo, the area already has a Cassava Factory, and that, the necessary measures have been put in place to revamp it to create employment.

He said aside that, seven other individuals have expressed interest in establishing factories in the area, and that, about 1,500 hectares of land will be needed for the project and appealed to the chiefs and land owners to release lands for the purpose.

According to him Illegal sand winning is also a major challenge in the area, adding that, his administration will not entertain such disturbing acts and appealed to those involved to stop the act or face the law.

He said his doors are open for ideas and suggestion from all and sundry towards the development of the area, saying, he is the MP for Awutu-Senya West and not for a particular political party.