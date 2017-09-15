Major Mahama ‘killer’ arrested at Elubo

Emmanuel Baiden was arrested at Elubo in the Western Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505511811_101_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A man suspected to be among the alleged killers of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has been arrested and arraigned on murder charged in an Accra Central District Court.

Emmanuel Baiden was arrested at Elubo in the Western Region, between the borders of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Mr Baiden is a bricklayer from Denkyire-Obuasi who is suspected to be among the mob that lynched the late army officer.

The presiding judge, Walanyo Kotoku, adjourned the case to 25 September after the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, told the court the police was still investigating and needed more time.

This brings the number to 20, the suspects standing trail for the late soldier’s murder.

