Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals he considered retirement after being sacked by Schalke

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed he almost called time on his career after he was banished by Schalke 04 in 2015.

The 30-year-old, who now plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, was sacked by the German Bundesliga outfit after his form plummeted towards the end of the season.

The Ghanaian was suspended indefinitely alongside Sidney Sam – leading to his unceremonious exit from the club.

And the former Premier League star has revealed he nearly called time on his career after the bitter episode.

Boateng said he had considered quitting at the time and had “said to myself: Why not?”

He added: “I’ve earned a lot of money, seen everything and have a wonderful family. What else can I do? But that was only for two days.”

The midfielder revived his flagging career by scoring 10 goals for Las Palmas last season.

He left the Spanish side to return to Germany where he has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt.