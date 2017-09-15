Ken Ashigbey leaves Graphic, takes new job at Telecoms Chamber

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Kenneth Ashigbey has resigned from the state-owned organisation.

Mr. Ashigbey communicated his resignation to the Board, Thursday, September 14, 2017, and later informed the staff through an internal memo.

“I have followed your concern about the rumours of my resignation. Such a concern is legitimate because I owe you a duty to inform you that if I have resigned, and I admit that you should be the first to know. I am sorry for leaving you in suspense this while…The truth is that, I have tendered my resignation to my employer, the NMC. However, they are yet to respond to my letter. This is the reason why I have not officially informed you of my decision. I believe courtesy demands that I receive the feedback before I announce it. I am still awaiting that response and I will inform you accordingly,” the memo stated.

Myjoyonline.com has learnt, Mr. Ashigbey is leaving the GGL after six years of providing leadership to take up a new appointment as the Chief Executive Officer at the Telecoms Chamber replacing Kwaku Sakyi-Addo who now heads the National Communications Authority as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Ken Ashigbey

Mr. Ashigbey joined GCGL in November 1, 2011.

Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, an engineer and communications expert, is a product of St Augustine’s College, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, where he graduated in Electrical/Electronic Engineering and holds a Masters in Business Administration.

He was a General Manager at Joy FM from 2003 to 2006, Managing Director of Optimum Media Prime (OMP), Accra from 2007 to 2010, and was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group Limited (MULTI TV).