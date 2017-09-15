KATH cuts back vital services after exit of 150 doctors

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has cut back on the provision of some vital services following a critical shortfall in doctors.

The decision was taken after the exit of over 150 doctors who recently completed their rotation at the Hospital.

An emergency meeting subsequently resolved to cut back on elective and OPD services but will continue to give quality in patient care for those currently on admission.

According to Joy News Ohemeng Tawiah, arrangements for new doctors to take over has currently hit a snag since the Finance Ministry is yet to release their financial clearance.

The reporter said when he visited KATH on Thursday afternoon, units functioning included the Children’s ward, Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as the Trauma and Orthopedic departments.

However, he said some patients seeking elective services were driven away as the unit does not currently have the capacity to deal with their situation.

According to him, patients who have travelled as far as the Northern region were told to come in two weeks by which time the hospital hopes the situation would have been sorted.

KATH is the number one referral center in the region and takes patients from Northern sector of the country.

Hospital authorities have been having high level meetings with heads of department to find a lasting solution. In the interim, there are hints the hospital will be shut down.

“It is precarious at KATH but I was told management is doing everything possible to realign some of the [working] clinics to ensure service providers will be available to see to essential services,” the reporter said.

PRO of the Health Ministry, Robert Cudjoe, confirmed to Joy News they are aware of the situation at KATH having been informed of the developments on Wednesday.

