Joyce Aryee leads Communications experts to empower young communicators

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

2017-09-14

Dr Joyce Aryee, the Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and a leading Communications Consultant will lead a team of astute media and communications personalities to empower young communicators.

The communications and media experts will be speaking at the second edition of the programme dubbed: “GIJ League of young Communicator Summit” at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday, October 6 this year.

A statement signed by Mr Richmond Anim Damoah, the Founder and CEO of Echo of Leadership Africa, in Accra on Thursday indicated that the summit centred on building a significant media and communications career.

The statement noted that the summit on the theme: “Building a media or Communications Career: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” sought to empower young communicators to promote national development.

The statement noted that the summit was expected to equip participants with the needed skills and ideas to help them in building a career in media or communication.

“Other speakers include Bernard Koku Avle, the host of Citi Breakfast Show on Citi Fm, Ameyaw Debrah, an award-winning Blogger, Anita Erskine, the Managing Director of Anita Erskine media.

“Nana Akosua Konadu, host of the ‘Hard Truth’ of Joy News, Ms Paulina Kuranchie, Lecturer & Communications Consultant and Richmond Anim Damoah, Founder & CEO of RADComm Limited, a Liability Company,” the statement added.

The statement said other experienced communicators would be serving as mentors at a session of the summit called ‘strategic media and communication career mentorship’ and these experts include Mannaseh Azure Awuni of the Multimedia Group, Patrice Amegashie of TV Africa formerly of Viasat One.

The statement identified others as “Bernard Kelvin Clive, a Brand Expert and Best-Selling Author, Kofi Asamoah of KOFAS Media and Manager of Kalybos, Martin Thompson Ntem, the President of the Students Representative Council of GIJ and Sampson King Aforde, the Executive Director of ELAfrica Institute and Mamavi Goh, the Managing Director of Aspire Media Institute”