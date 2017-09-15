‘It was untidy’ – Baako condemns government’s treatment of Exton Cubic Group

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Malik Kweku Baako, has criticised a decision by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to revoke the license of minerals prospecting firm, Exton Cubic Group Limited.

The respected social commentator is of the view that there is a deliberate attempt to scuttle the business of Engineers and Planners, a firm belonging to the brother of former President John Mahama, and affiliated to Exton Cubic Group.

“It was absolutely untidy, I have to be very frank,” he said on Metro TV, Thursday.

“Everything, the sequence of events, the Ministers, Ashanti Regional Minister, substantive [Lands and Natural Resources] Minister, over the seizure of the equipment, all those things were completely untidy. It lacked finesse, and at the end of the day, there is cancellation of license. I think that it also lacks some honesty, that’s my feeling.

“I think that the Exton Cubic Group Limited people should just proceed to court…I don’t talk so much about some of these things because sometimes I look at quiet diplomacy to resolve some of these things, if it doesn’t, you go to court to determine the outcome. If politicians would not want to reason or compromise in a very clean way, you go to court,” he said.

Engineers and Planners (E&P), owned by Ibrahim Mahama, had been subcontracted by Exton Cubic Group to prospect for bauxite at Nyinanhini in the Ashanti Region.

However, E&P equipment were impounded by the Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, on grounds that he had not been briefed about the company’s operations in the region.

There was a brief disagreement between the Regional Minister and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, over the seizure of the equipment, with Mr Amewu pushing for the release of the equipment.

However, in a sudden U-turn, the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry revoked the mining and prospecting license of Exton Cubic Group, declaring the lease as “invalid”.

Mr Amewu, cited Exton Cubic Group’s failure to obtain an environmental permit and operational permit for exploration as among reasons for the revocation of the license.

Exton Cubic Group has described the turn of events as constituting a gross “abuse of executive power”, and has published documents to prove that it acquired its operating licenses by following due process many months ago.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, September 14, 2017, Mr Baako said under the circumstances, a legal action could resolve the matter.

Many see the revocation of the operating license as politically motivated. Exton Cubic Group’s frustration is seen by many as fulfilling the desires of a section within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are unhappy that the huge bauxite potential of the country has been handed over to the family of a political rival, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).