IFDC implements various projects in Ghana to alleviate poverty

2017-09-14

The International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), a Public International Organisation is implementing various projects in the country as a means of alleviating poverty and ensuring food security.

The organisation has been working closely with its local institutions on the USAID Feed the Future Ghana Agricultural Technology Transfer (ATT) project, Commercial Vegetable Sector Development in Ghana (GhanaVeg), Towards Sustainable Clusters in Agribusiness through Learning in Entrepreneurship (2SCALE) as well as Cocoa Rehabilitation and Intensification Programme (CORIP).

Dr Jay Scott Angle, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFDC, who led a 17-member Board of Directors to its 43rd Annual General Board of Director’s Meeting, hosted in Accra, said typically, their board meetings were held in the United State but this year, they decided to meet in Ghana.

He said the decision was also to enable board members to see at first hand the work of IFDC support to the communities. The meeting held once a year is to review accomplishments of the past year and help set directions and goals for the coming year.

As part of the meeting, the team had a field tour to one of its projects at Ganorma Enterprise on the Tamale-Nyankpala road, where they interacted with the management of the organisation on the involvement of the organisation and others in the fertilizer distribution system.

The team also visited the Ghana Seed Inspection Unit Laboratory in Tamale, where they were briefed on the day-to-day operations of the laboratory. IFDC strives to improve the livelihood of people in developing countries throughout the world with a mission to facilitate the sustainable improvement of agricultural productivity through the development and transfer of effective and environmentally sound plant nutrient technology and agricultural marketing.

The organisation’s ATT Project will address Ghana’s complex value chain issues, focusing on using technologies to improve the seed sector, and will identify sustainable solutions leading to increased competitiveness in the rice, soybean and maize value chains.

The expected outcome is an increased availability and use of agricultural inputs and technologies to increase and sustain agricultural productivity in Northern Ghana.