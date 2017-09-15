IBM Ghana boss receives WomanRising Award

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Prince Akpah

2017-09-15

Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, General Manager of IBM Ghana being awarded(L)

WomanRising, Ghana’s leading network focused on women entrepreneurs and professionals, has presented a certificate of honour to, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, General Manager of IBM Ghana for being ranked among the Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in Ghana for 2016.

The ranking, which featured 50 of Ghana’s leading corporate women leaders in both the public and private sector, was held in 2016 to recognize the contribution of professional women in the development of Ghana’s economy and job creation sector.

The official presentation of the award to Ms Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh which took place at a private meeting at the head office of IBM Ghana in Accra, had representatives from The African Network of Entrepreneurs, Alice Larkai (COO) and Prince Akpah (Head of Research and The Startup Network).

Angela, who is on record as the first female to become country director of IBM in Africa, recounted her story of quitting her job as a banker to venture to a new industry she knew little about.

According to her, perseverance, hard work and constant determination making a constant habit to read wide and learn beyond her assigned scope of work paid off with her landing the country general manager position in Ghana.

She mentioned it is her passion to mentor and support other young women to climb the corporate ladder to become major stakeholders in various corporations across Africa as a way of giving back to society and shaping the lives of young women.

Other notable recipients of the award include: Roshi Motman (CEO of Tigo Ghana), Abiola Bawuah (CEO of UBA Ghana), Lucy Quist (CEO of Airtel), , Mawuena Trebah (former CEO of GIPC), Yolanda Cuba (CEO of Vodafone Ghana) etc.

WomanRising is also set to host the 2017 edition of the awards which will be hosted at the Movenpick Hotel during the Women CEOs Summit on October 19.