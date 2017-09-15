How a top-range car tyre can save your life

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

2017-09-14

Road accidents are often associated with drunk driving, or failed brakes and in some scenarios, deliberate disregard of road regulations. However, has one ever considered the fact that an inferior tyre can be a prospective catalyst of road accidents?

Director of Group Marketing at Allied Group, Kishore N. Mukhi, has posited that a good tyre grip is what usually saves the lives of passengers.

He made this disclosure during an interview with Ghanaweb at the ongoing Ghana Motor Show.

“What you get is the grip. The grip is what usually saves your life”, he advised.

He also made mention of the relevance of tyre maintenance.

“Tyre maintenance is very important. One thing I have noticed in Ghana is that over the last 25 years in the tyre business, people have not invested in the maintenance. I mean they go to a workshop, they fix the tyre and they don’t watch what they are doing”, he said.

Talking about Kumho tyres, which is a product of Allied Group, Mr. Mukhi said that the tyres are the best on the international market, placing them in the top range section of the tyre industry.

“What makes Kumho unique is the quality. You have a huge range of manufacturers worldwide… we call them three segments. You have the top range, middle range and the lower range. The lower range are the Chinese tyres. The middle range are the Indian tyres. Kumho is the only Korean manufacturer that is in the top range”, he explained.