GSA boss wants marijuana legalized

2017-09-15

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prof. Alex Baidoo, has joined a small group of government officials who are calling for the legalization of marijuana.

Prof Baidoo who was speaking to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament yesterday after being asked to answer some infractions in their Audited Report explained that Ghana could benefit greatly from the export proceeds of the plant.

According to him, the economic potential of marijuana for the country is huge, stressing that it was about time authorities came up with a firm decision on taking advantage of the herb.

Mr. Badioo who is also a trained pharmacist explained that in advanced countries like the United Kingdom, United States of America (USA) marijuana use for either social or medicinal purpose is legal.

“In UK, for instance, one can purchase nicely and neatly packaged marijuana from stores for both medical and social use,” he said.

“Even though Ghana does not need the medical use of the drug, it will gain immensely from its exportation if it is legalized,” the GSA boss maintained.