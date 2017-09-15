Government will ensure access to quality education – KMA Boss

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi has assured residents in the metropolis of government’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education as the flagship free S.H.S program is being rolled out across the country.

According to Assibey Antwi, the government remains committed to providing basic social infrastructure towards the attainment of access to quality education. The Metropolitan boss notes, “any society that aims to transform itself into a modern and productive player in the global market needs an educated workforce and should get its educational policies right.”

Osei Assibey Antwi was speaking to a cross section of the media while on tour to some selected schools in the

Kumasi Metropolis to mark ‘My First Day At School

He used the occasion to distribute some learning materials and school uniforms to the pupils while expressing government’s determination to use quality education as a “transformational leadership tool and help build a prosperous society, which creates opportunities for all of its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work.”

The Chief Executive admonished the pupils to study hard to become role models.

Touching on the government’s Free SHS, Osei Assibey Antwi said “by free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science center fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees and no utility fees.”

“There will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.”