Government urged to provide a fitting honour for Ephraim Amu

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

Reverend Dzanku said Dr Amu was the first Ghanaian innovator who wrote music in the local languages

Reverend Lawson Dzanku, the Chaplain, Evangelical Presbyterian University College, Ho, has said a fitting honour is needed for Dr Ephraim Tata Amu, a celebrated music technologist, for his roles in the fight for Ghana’s liberation.

He made the call at the 118th anniversary celebration of the late Dr Amu held in Ho under the theme “Ephraim Amu-The Pan- Africanist and Visionary: the past, present and the future”.

The event was organized by the World Time Limited, a multimedia company implementing the Creative Industry Policy of the World Bank, UNESCO and the Cultural Renaissance Charter of the African Union in collaboration with the Evangelical Presbyterian University College.

Reverend Dzanku said Dr Amu was the first Ghanaian innovator who wrote music in the local languages-Twi and Ewe, and spearheaded the African crusade against the onslaught of Western culture and civilization when he decided to put on an African wear to a public function and ought to be celebrated.

Mr Azonko Simpi, of the Ghana Centre of the World Pioneer, said his organization was working on transforming Dr Amu’s house at Peki in the Volta Region into a museum complex, which will include a library and a music school.

Mr Emmanuel Kwao, Regional Director, National Commission on Culture, said it is important for the country to celebrate her heroes whilst they were alive.

He urged the government to celebrate Dr Amu annually with a festival and name an edifice after him to inspire the youth to be critical thinkers.

Dr Ephraim Tata Amu, is known for his use of the atenteben, a traditional Ghanaian bamboo flute, which he promoted and popularized throughout the country, and composed music for it.

Some of his composed music include: “Fare thee well”, “Mawo do na Yesu”, “Nkwagye Dwom”, and “Yen Ara Asase Ni”.

Amu’s “Yen Ara Asase Ni” has become a nationally acclaimed patriotic song that is performed at national functions.

He died in 1996.