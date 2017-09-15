Government to introduce digital ID cards and address systems – Bawumia

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

2017-09-15

Ghana will soon go digital on a large scale, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated.

H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that the government will in a weeks’ time introduce a digital National ID card and digital address system to resolve challenges with productivity of the economy.

He was speaking at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to him, Ghana is “embarking majorly because today is a knowledge economy and it’s an ICT dominated economy. And for developing countries, you cannot really see this enhancement of productivity if you ignore the ICT or the technological innovations that are taking place across the world. So, we’re also embarking on a major programme of digitalization of the economy.”

“In a few weeks, we will be issuing digital National ID cards. We will also launch in a month’s time a digital address system for all of Ghana . . . all of these are elements of formalization of our economies which tend to be very [very] informal. Once you formalize the economy, productive capacity will increase. Because with property addressing and with national ID and so on, businesses can deliver services better. Government can deliver services better”.