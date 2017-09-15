Gideon Baah demoted to NY Red Bulls second team

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Gideon Baah

Ghanaian defender Gideon Baah has been demoted to the youth side of NY Red Bulls and will play no part in their first team games until 2018.

The former Asante Kotoko defender is recovering from a knee injury and has been drafted to his club’s USL squad to get match fitness and sharpness.

Baah’s presence in the side will also provide a major boost to a team that is closing in on a playoff berth.

He is currently ineligible to play this year in MLS due to the level of his injury which has seen the club registering a new player in his position but he can feature for the New York Red Bulls II in the USL.

The Ghanaian joined Red Bulls in 2016 from Finnish giants HJK but has only made few appearances because of injuries.