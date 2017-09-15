Ghana to acquire marine research vessel to fight illegal fishing

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

President Akufo-Addo has hinted of the purchase of a vessel to undertake research in the marine industry.

This is part of government’s efforts at curbing illegal fishing.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the welcoming ceremony of the new Fridtjof Nansen Fisheries Research Vessel to Ghana, held at the Tema Harbour.

Speaking at an event to welcome UN flagged Vessel, Dr Fridtjof, which is in Ghana to do scientific research of fish stock in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said he will set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to fight pollution in the water bodies which he said is depleting the fish stock.

The Dr Fridtjof Nansen is equipped for operations in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Its primary duties include ecosystem studies, emphasising fishery research operations.

The new marine research vessel is owned by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, NORAD.

The vessel was built as part of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s project and is jointly operated by the Institute of Marine Research, and the University of Bergen to help developing countries improve their fisheries management.