GES gives school uniforms to preschoolers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Volta region with support from Bayport and Izwe Loans financial institutions, has presented school uniforms and stationery to preschoolers in the Agotime-Ziope District to mark their first day at school.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who presented the items, said the gesture would motivate the kids and inspire them to stay in school.

He urged the teachers to make the school environment appealing to the children and stated government’s commitment to resourcing teachers to deliver quality education at all levels.

The Minister also visited the Adaklu Kodzobi D. A. School Complex where 18 children were enrolled into kindergarten.

Mrs Emma Agyabeng, Head of the preschool, appealed to government to address the infrastructural challenges confronting the school and help the preschool with furniture and playground.

