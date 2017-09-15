Free SHS: Sacking of misconducting heads apt – Presidential Staffer

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Presidential Staffer Ibrahim Adjei has described as apt the government’s decision to punish some heads of Senior High Schools across the country for misconduct in the ongoing admissions under the free SHS policy.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has slammed the decision by the government as dictatorial and disturbing.

Government Thursday, September 14, 2017, announced the dismissal of Wisdom Blazu headmaster of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region and Assistant head of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P Eleworkor.

A statement relieving the two from their post further announced that a total of seven other school administrators had been interdicted for various misconduct.

They include; Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS Mrs Florence Pra, Ahantaman SHS headmistress Mrs Mercy Ocloo, Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng.

Commenting on the development Friday, September 15, 2017, on Morning Starr, the Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu described the decision as dictatorial, arguing that the ground on which the aforementioned heads were sanctioned was incomprehensible.

“…The announcement you heard yesterday is disturbing,” Vice president of NAGRAT Angel Kabonu told Morning Starr host Francis Abban, adding, “the various union representations of the affected headmasters were not invited into the meeting [that determine their sanctions]…and it is something we feel is very wrong.”

But in his reaction, Mr. Adjei argued that the actions of the interdicted heads are criminal warranting much stiffer punishment.

“If you do bad against the interest of the country you suffer the consequences,” he told host of Morning Starr Francis Abban.

Mr. Adjei who could not contain his anger over NAGRAT’s criticism of the government’s decision continued that, “you [headmasters] were taking 870 children in last year and this year you say 470 is too much…and then you start begging and pleading when you have been found out.

What should we do to you? Are we going to continually accommodate corrupt people in our society?”

“We need to show no favour or fear where you against the interest of the country,” he added describing the actions of the heads as “heartless.”