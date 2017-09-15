Free SHS: Sacking of headmasters disturbing, unfair – NAGRAT

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has kicked against government’s decision to dismiss head teachers of two secondary schools over extortion in the ongoing admissions under the Free SHS policy.

The sacked heads are Wisdom Blazu of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region and Assistant head of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P Eleworkor.

A statement relieving the two from their post further announced that a total of seven other school administrators had been interdicted for various misconduct.

They include; Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS Mrs Florence Pra, Ahantaman SHS headmistress Mrs Mercy Ocloo, Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng.

Commenting on the development Friday September 15, 2017 on Morning Starr, the Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu described the decision as dictatorial, arguing that the ground on which the aforementioned heads were sanctioned was incomprehensible.

“…The announcement you heard yesterday is disturbing,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban, adding, “the various union representations of the affected headmasters were not invited into the meeting [that determine their sanctions]…and it is something we feel is very wrong.”

He argued that per the rules of natural justice, the union representations of the interdicted headmasters ought to have been in the meeting that indicted them.

“That did not happen and we are not too happy about it,” he groaned bitterly, stressing, “we have difficulty aligning ourselves with the decisions that had been taken yesterday Thursday, September 14, 2017.”

On his part, the National Secretary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary School of Ghana (CHASS), Samuel Yeboah said the rush with which the headmasters were interdicted without recourse to a fair hearing is unfortunate.

He said the news of the interdiction is difficult to stomach. “In deed, we are not happy at all about what is happening,” he stressed.