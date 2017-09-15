Free SHS is a continuation of NDC’s Progressively Free Education policy – Kofi Adams

National Organizer of NDC, Kofi Adams <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505466562_605_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress Kofi Adams has intimated his party will continue with the free Senior High School policy introduced by the current government if they regain power in 2020.

According to him, his party had already started with the programme but it was intended it to have been progressively free which would cover the entire system and not what the New Patriotic Party has done by starting with the first years alone leaving out the form twos and threes.

Kofi Adams made this revelation on Happy FM’s current affairs programme Epa Hoa Daben hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah today.

He said the NDC will create the needed infrastructure to house any student who will wish to live in the boarding house . Kofi Adams was reacting to the press conference held by the Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party , John Boadu, declaring the month of September as being a month of fulfilled promises of the NPP to the people of Ghana.

“John Boadu has surprised me for coming out in this manner. In fact it should have been someone else and not John Boadu, acting General Secretary of a party in power. Are students not paying fees? He should be ashamed of himself that the NPP could not fulfill their promise of giving free Senior High School to Ghanaians but ended up using the progressive system policy first introduced by the then NDC government.” Kofi Adams told Happy FM.

