Free SHS: Empty classrooms welcome students at La Presec

First-year Senior High School students who have been placed at the La Presby Secondary School in Accra have been met with empty classrooms as the school has no desks for the students to sit and learn.

Starr News checks at the school Friday morning saw frustrated parents as they faced the harsh realities of their wards potentially attending classes without chairs to sit on.

They, nonetheless, commended the interdicted head of the school Samuel Salamat for engaging the services of Carpenters to repair the broken furniture.

Meanwhile, Mr. Salamat and eight other school heads have been sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service over what government described as attempts to sabotage the free education program.

NAGRAT has described the sanction as disturbing.

“…The announcement you heard yesterday is disturbing,” Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu told Morning Starr host Francis Abban, adding, “the various union representations of the affected headmasters were not invited into the meeting [that determine their sanctions]…and it is something we feel is very wrong.”

Starr Daniel Nii Lartey who is at the school reports that “Many of the students are waiting anxiously for a desk to be fixed as they loiter around the school’s compound”.