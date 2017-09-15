Eleven secondary school heads in trouble for charging unapproved fees

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505445599_58_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nine (9) heads of a number of Senior Secondary Schools have been slapped with sanctions by the Ghana Education Service (GES) council after they were found to have charged unapproved fees in the wake of the implementation of the free SHS by government.

Two of such heads have summarily been dismissed while the rest are on interdiction and will be investigated to establish their culpability in the allegations or otherwise.

According to the GES, Headmaster of Pentecost and an Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High schools are among those who suffered the wrath of the service On Thursday, 19 heads were summoned before the Director General of the Ghana Education over reports they were charging fees outside what had been approved by the GES .

A total of about 400,000 graduates from various Junior High Schools from across the country have been earmarked to benefit from the flagship programme which was a major campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

It is estimated to cost government about $100 million out of which 25% has already been paid into the account of the implementing schools with a promise by the education ministry to address the challenges associated with it

قالب وردپرس

Comments