Dortmund U23 boss reveals reason for signing Denzeil Boadu

Ghanaian kid Denzeil Boadu signed for Borrusia Dortmund on Transfer deadline date as a free agent from Manchester City and Ingo Preus, head coach of the side has revealed reasons for signing the Ghanaian.

Ingo Preus believes Boadu is a great asset for the future and must be assisted to rediscover his form after he was plagued by injuries.

“Denzeil was a great talent in youth. But then some injuries have thrown him back. We’re trying to get him back to the level he’s been at. He is part of our future project.” Preus told BILD.

Denzeil, 20, is expected to break through to the Dortmund senior side with his magnificent talent.

The Ghanaian becomes the second youngster BVB have signed from City this summer with the other being Jadon Sancho.

