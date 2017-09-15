Danger looms as Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital rejects new admissions

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region has temporarily been put on hold at emergency admissions following unavailability of doctors at the hospital.

A statement released by the Medical Director of the KATH, Dr. Yaw Ampong Adu-Arko, after an Emergency meeting to review the shortage of doctors stated that the hospital is scaling down some of its non-emergency medical services with immediate effect.”

The statement further added that the decision taken was to help optimize the few medical staff for provision of quality medical service.

“The move is to optimize the use of available Medical Staff for the provision of quality emergency and in-patient care in order to prevent avoidable deaths.

“The Hospital is currently experiencing a temporary shortage of medical staff due to the exit of the 150 second year House Officers even though the 179 first House Officers posted to the Hospital are yet to assume duty.

The facility says in order not to compromise patient care, all the Clinical Directorates will prioritize inpatient and emergency care so that people do not lose their lives needlessly.

“Consequently, some non-emergency medical services including some OPD and elective cases will be re-scheduled whilst new patients are being encouraged to seek care from peripheral hospitals.”