Critics of free SHS must undergo mental checkup – NPP Chairman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is proposing that persons who are averse to the free Senior High School (SHS) which begun throughout the country on September 11, 2017 may be suffering from some form of mental disorders and need attention.

According to Upper West Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdul-Raman Abubakari alias Alhaji Short, no sane person will kick against such a laudable policy considering the fact that some persons who are occupying enviable positions today benefitted from it in time past.

He laughed off claimed by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the policy was not feasible prior to the 2016 elections, observing that they are those who are now benefitting more than members of the party.

“Any human being who is against this policy must immediately go for mental check up because he or she is not of sound mind. Who on earth will not accept a policy that has the potential on reversing the educational deficits in the country”, he quizzed.

According to him, critics of the policy mostly members of NDC are always compelled to speak ill and kick against the implementation because of the pessimistic and demonic spirits they possess.

Free SHS education has been one of the top priorities of the ruling New Patriotic party (NPP) government as it was a major campaign tool prior to 2008, 2012 and the 2016 elections respectively.

The NPP after winning the 2016 general elections said it is determined to roll out the pogramme that seeks to give free Senior High School education to about 400, 000 students across the country.

However, some individuals and groups both within and outside the party have warned the government to make better preparations to ensure its sustainability. A former defense minister, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, who is also a staunch member of the party earlier this year warned.