Court remands suspended NPP polling station secretary

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-15

A suspended polling station secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo Constituency, arrested over offensive conduct, was on Friday put before the Nsuta Circuit Court.

Samuel Agyei Gyimah pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in prison to make his next appearance on Thursday, September 28.

He is reported to have without provocation, verbally abused the party’s council of elders in the area, the constituency officers and the Member of Parliament (MP).

Police Detective Inspector Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court, presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo that the incident happened on August 30.

The constituency NASARA Coordinator had made a pilgrimage to Mecca and the party’s motorbike in his possession was being used by another person, when the accused stopped him to demand, why he should be riding the motorbike.

The prosecution said a party elder, Nana Kwame Antwi, who chanced upon the incident attempted to reason with Gyimah but he grew furious, rained insults not only on him but all the other party leaders including MP.

A formal report was made to the police and he was arrested.