Compulsory bible teaching in schools should be instituted – MCE

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-15

Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West Municipality, has presented learning materials to kindergarten pupils to support “My First Day at School” in the area.

The presentations were made as he toured kindergartens in some communities including Kojo Ashong, Okushibiede, Ayikai Dobro, Odumtia and Achiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Wilkinson urged teachers to imbue in the school children the fear of God so that they would grow to become obedient, respectful and knowledgeable in all aspect of their education.

He advised the pupils to be punctual at school and to take their lessons very serious for them to become good assets for their families and the nation.

Mr Addo Dankwa Akuffo, the Ga West Municipal Director of Education, asked the teachers to show good morals for the pupils to emulate as they teach since children could easily copy what they see.

He commended the Assembly for its efforts in providing additional school buildings to help end the shift system in the area.

He assured the school authorities that soon the school-feeding program would be extended to the Municipality.