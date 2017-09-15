Canon launches new machines and printers onto Ghanaian market

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

2017-09-15

Canon, a Japanese multinational corporation, which manufactures imaging and optical products, has launched its new range of Camera and Printer products onto the Ghanaian market.

The products including: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS 7D, G-Series, Ink Efficient Machines, and Video Camera XF-205 devices, offers a versatile and superb image quality. The printers are equipped with devices providing ink efficiency and high page yield printing.

The company introduced the new products in partnership with its Ghanaian distributor, Oman Fofor with a pledge to shore up its investments in Ghana.

At the unveiling of the new digital products in Accra, Mr Amine Djouahra, the Sales Manager, Canon Central, and North Africa, said the products with cutting-edge technologies were designed to add a whole new dimension to digital imaging for customers and garner greater market share for Canon in Ghana.

He said the company would partner Ghanaian businesses to boost the economy and enhance its service quality to customers.

Mr Djouahara said the company has extended the one year warranty to three years to ensure that repair costs were covered without undue financial stress.



He said the company has signed a three-year partnership agreement with the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) to revamp the film and photography industry in Ghana.

He said the partnership was also aimed at strengthening knowledge and skill levels in the sector as well as helping to create jobs in the medium to long-term, whilst developing young creative talents for employment in the film and photography industry.

Mr Abbas Gull, the General Manager of Oman Fofor, said the company has adapted to global change to meet the demands of customers.