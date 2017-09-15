Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi signs for Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC in Lebanon

22-year-old Alice Kusi signed a one-year deal with the Lebanese side <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505492798_931_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lebanese side Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC have signed Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi on one-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Kusi played for Fabulous Ladies before switching to the Middle East to continue her career.

She scored twice in the semi-final to send the Kumasi-based side to final of the first edition of the Sandford Women’s FA Cup in 2016.

The 22 year old was part of the Ghana squad at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2014.

She was also a key member of the bronze medal winning team at the 2016 African Women’s Championship.

