Amoako-Baah named GRIDCo CEO | Business News 2017-09-15

His appointment follows the departure of the incumbent William Amuna <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505487074_959_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Director of Technical Service at the Volta River Authority (VRA) Jonathan Amoako-Baah is the new CEO of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

His appointment follows the departure of the incumbent Ing. William Amuna, who assumed the post in September 2013.

Amoako-Baah takes over GRIDCo with a lot of experience.

Speaking about his tenure, Ing Amuna said: “We’ve all been witnesses to the power situation during the period but we’ve been able to work so hard and I believe the system has been much better.”

He said he is willing to offer his service to the nation anytime he is called upon.

“I am going to take some rest for a month or two and I will think through with my family to see what I am going to do next. Definitely, once I have the knowledge in the industry, I am willing to share my knowledge with other people. I am a Ghanaian and I would want to see the progress of this country,” Amuna remarked.

قالب وردپرس

Comments