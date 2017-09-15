Akufo-Addo to address UN’s General Assembly on thursday

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-15

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505513761_800_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 21.

He will also hold a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres the next day. These were contained in a release issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday.

According to the release, President Akufo-Addo will leave Ghana Friday night for New York, USA, where he will lead Ghana’s delegation to the 72nd Session of the UN GA.

While in the US, the president will engage in a series of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) meetings in his capacity as Co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He will also deliver a speech on the theme ‘Africa Beyond Aid’ at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University.

Award President Akufo-Addo is also expected to receive the ‘National Achievement Award’ on behalf of the people of Ghana at an event to be organized by the Africa-America Institute on Tuesday.

He will “also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of important global enterprises”.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to be back home on Sunday, September 24. He was accompanied by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba, Deputy Minister for Energy Mohammed Amin Adam and officials from the Presidency.